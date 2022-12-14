Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals if next film with Vijay will be part of his cinematic universe

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up to commence work on his next yet-untitled Tamil film which is currently dubbed Thalapathy 67. The film, which marks his reunion with actor Vijay, will be a gangster film but Lokesh clarified whether it’ll be part of the cinematic universe he’s building. (Also Read | Lokesh Kanagaraj says upcoming Vikram, Kaithi sequels and spinoffs will keep him busy 'for next ten years’)

Popularly called LCU, Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi. Contrary to recent rumours, his film with Vijay won’t be part of LCU. He clarified it at the trailer launch event of the upcoming Tamil film, Laththi.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Lokesh said, “I can’t talk about the project now. But I can say that it won’t be part of the universe. It’ll be a gangster film but I can only share more information about the project after the release of Varisu.” Varisu is Vijay’s forthcoming release. It is gearing up for release this Sankranti festival.

Earlier, talking with Film Companion, Lokesh had spoken about plans for developing his film universe with characters from his own movies. He had said, “It’s going to be Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2. Probably Rolex as well. It’s a universe, right? So, you have the privilege to do all kinds of films. You can make a prequel or sequel on whichever character you want. For the next 10 years, I’m settled."

Lokesh rose to fame after the massive success of his Tamil film Kaithi, which featured Karthi in the role of a convict out on parole to meet his daughter. But his life takes an unexpected detour when he crosses paths with a local drug mafia after joining hands with the police after a major drug bust.

His last release Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema with over ₹400 crore in gross earnings globally. The film featured Kamal in the role of a former agent who sets out to avenge his son’s death.

Vikram featured Karthi’s character from Kaithi apart from Suriya as Rolex. Suriya’s Rolex will lock horns with Karthi in Kaithi 2 and both of them are expected to be part of Vikram's sequel.

Lokesh’s new film with Vijay is expected to take off in a few weeks. The film also stars Trisha and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles. Anirudh has been roped in to compose music.

