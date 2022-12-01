Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rajinikanth watches AR Rahman’s virtual reality film Le Musk, fans love his swag. See pics

Published on Dec 01, 2022 10:44 AM IST

AR Rahman took to social media to share pictures from the special screening of his Le Musk for Rajinikanth. See pictures here.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for the re-release of his film Baba, recently watched upcoming film Le Musk, a virtual reality thriller directed and co-produced by AR Rahman. The film had its premiere at 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. Also read: Kantara's Rishab Shetty takes Rajinikanth's blessings after meeting him, touches his feet

AR Rahman took to Twitter and Instagram to share pictures from the screening of the movie for Rajinikanth, who can be seen wearing VR headset and watching the film. Fans took to comment section to point out how stylishly Rajinikanth was sitting as he watched the movie. A person tweeted, “Style comes naturally to superstar Rajinikanth.” Another fan wrote about the veteran actor, “This man is full of style. Whatever he does (sic).”

As per Variety, AR Rahman’s Le Musk is billed as a cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music and scent integrated into the narrative. It follows heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years since she was orphaned, seeks out the men who changed her destiny with one powerful memory — that of their scent.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Jailer. Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Nelson for Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in key roles.

Recently, pictures of Rajinikanth posing with a young fan from the sets of Jailer surfaced on social media. In the pictures, he can be seen signing an autograph for her and hugging the kid from behind while posing for a picture. Reacting to the pictures, fans said the kid is lucky and blessed. A fan page of the star took to Twitter to share the pictures. In the comments section, one fan wrote, “Who is the kids? Lucky”. Another comment read, “So blessed”.

The shoot of Jailer is progressing at brisk pace. Rajinikanth plays a jailer in the film which will be entirely shot inside a prison. Rajinikanth was last seen in Tamil film Annaatthe. The film, which was also produced by Sun Pictures, also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu.

rajinikanth ar rahman
