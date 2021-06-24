Tamil actor Nivetha Pethuraj complains to Swiggy after finding cockroaches in her meals, shares pic

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj took to her Instagram account and revealed a shocking incident on Wednesday. She shared a picture of her meal with a cockroach in it.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "I have no idea what standards @swiggyindia and the restaurants nowadays are maintaining. I found cockroaches twice lately in my food. It’s very vital to inspect these restaurants on a regular basis and fine them heavily, if not up to standards. Moonlight takeaway omr,”.

Nivetha Pethuraj said others were also sending her messages, complaining about the same restaurant. "And from the messages, I'm receiving this apparently not the first time the restaurant added cockroach to their food. How can the restaurant be so reckless? Requesting @swiggindia to remove this restaurant from the app", wrote Nivetha.

Her post quickly evoked sharp reactions from netizens. One wrote, "I had a similar experience with this restaurant". A second user wrote, "Even I face thrice from the moonlight restaurant... Hope they remove the restaurant from the app". A third person said once I become Food Safety Officer, I'll show them, he wrote , "I've faced few times like this I'm trying to become a FOOD SAFETY OFFICER. Then I'll show them ***Who is not following the fssai guidelines.

On the other hand, food delivering app Swiggy assured the actor that her issue had been addressed, "We thank you for your trust in us, Nivetha. Appreciate your patience in this regard. We are glad that Marvell from our team has reached out and addressed this concern to your liking. Please be assured this incident has been taken up with the concerned restaurant," tweeted Swiggy.

Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna starrer Sangathamizhan. The Oru Naal Koothu actor will be next seen in Virata Parvam, starring alongside Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, and Priyamani. The film was slated to hit the screen on April 30 this year. Due to a nationwide surge in Covid-19-cases and the second wave, the film's release got postponed.

