Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram won't release today, director confirms

Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram's delay issues just won't end. On the day of release, Friday, director Gautham Vasudev Menon tweeted at around 3am that the film will indeed not be landing in theatres. The film has been in production since 2018. (Also read: Dhruva Natchathiram trailer: Vikram leads long-delayed action thriller. Watch) Vikram's latest release after Ponniyin Selvan II, Dhruva Natchathiram has been delayed once again.

Menon's confirmation

Gautham asked for another ‘day or two more’ from his fans. “Sorry. Unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to the screens today. We tried our best, but it seems we need a day or two more. Hoping to provide everyone with a great experience with advance bookings and proper screens worldwide. The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few more days, and we’ll arrive!”

Fans are supportive

Fans reacted to the delay on Twitter. One replied to Gautham's tweet, writing, “I know the reason for this delay and I wish the amount could be arranged in a short period. We can't wait to witness your Dhruva Natchithiran on the silver screen sir! Best wishes from Filmy React Malaysia.” Another wrote, “Take your time sir.. Whenever it comes, we are gonna watch it and for sure, #DhruvaNatchathiram gonna be fantastic.” A fan also commented, “Stay strong sir..we know how close you have got #DhruvaNatchathiram to the finish line..just few more steps.. hopefully tomorrow (Saturday) release.”

About Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram stars Vikram in the lead along with Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Radhika, Arjun Das, and Divyadarshini. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for the film.

Recently, the film's trailer was released. It showed the Mumbai bomb blasts of 2011. A special secret team named Basement is formed by the government with a bunch of spies and soldiers to ensure national security. With no specific rules to follow, Dhruv (Vikram) is set to lead it. The trailer also included a bunch of jaw-dropping action set pieces, signalling that there is a threat to the Basement, which the team members must uncover using their network.

