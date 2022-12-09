Witness review: A hard-hitting social drama on the horrors of manual scavenging

Filmmaker Deepak’s Witness is one of those stories that deserves to be celebrated purely for its intent. 45 minutes into the film, the camera zooms in on a massive billboard of the Swachh Bharat Mission and quickly zooms back on a bunch of women who are cleaning the streets around midnight and talking about how they gasp for breath while on duty. Here’s a film that talks about the lives of an entire community, discriminated by their caste, that earns its livelihood from cleaning the waste around us. This is also a film where we, as a society, are witness to all the horrors that take place in the name of sanitation and human scavenging but don’t do anything. (Also read: Vadh movie review: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in a patchy yet well-acted drama about justifying murder)

The plot revolves around a mother, a sanitation worker, whose son dies while cleaning sewers in an apartment society. Convinced that her son was forced to do the job, the mother garners the help of a union worker, a lawyer and a resident of the apartment where the incident took place in her quest for justice.

The interesting aspect of the film is that it not only talks about the particular case in discussion in the story. It throws the spotlight on the state of such cases in India and how challenging it is to go against the system. In one of the most touching scenes of the movie, the lawyer tells the mother that it’s nearly impossible to win such a case and it would cost a lot. Without any regret, she says that it’s fine if she can’t win the case but she wants to see those people responsible for her son’s death to step into a court and answer why they forced a young boy to get into a septic tank. Most of these cases are usually not taken seriously as people give in for an out of court settlement. When the mother decides to fight the case, we become the witness to the challenges that usually one has to face in such cases.

The film has a very simple screenplay and sometimes feels like a documentary. Nevertheless, its intent to talk about the marginalised community fighting for justice against all odds makes it a compelling watch. Rohini, as the devastated mother fighting for justice is terrific. She proves once again why she’s one of the most versatile actors in the country today. Shraddha Srinath shines in another interesting character who, despite belonging to the urban working class, faces caste-based discrimination.

Witness, which is currently streaming on Sony Liv, will definitely go down as one of the most important films of the year.

