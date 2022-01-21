Cricketer David Warner recreates Allu Arjun's moves from Pushpa song, fans ask for Saami Saami video with wife

Australian cricketer David Warner has already established his status as a bonafide Telugu film fan. The cricketer keeps sharing videos of him lip-syncing or dancing to Telugu film songs. In his latest video, David can be seen recreating Allu Arjun's steps from Srivalli, a song from the actor's recent hit Pushpa: The Rise.

In the video shared by David on his Instagram Reels, he is seen wearing sunglasses and doing Pushpa's signature sideways step from Srivalli as the song plays on. He even re-enacted the part from the song where Allu Arjun loses his slipper and then resumes dancing. David shared the video with a caption including several laughing emojis and the text, "Pushpa, what’s next?"

David had promised fans to make a reel on a Pushpa song earlier in the month and said he would post one after the Ashes (Australia's Test match series against England) ended. Now, with the series over, David has made good on his promise.

Allu Arjun responded to the video by posting several laughter, thumbs up, and fire emojis in the comments section of the video. Fans also appreciated the cricketer's latest effort at entertainment, with many calling him ‘Pushpa Warner’. "Guru ji, you are the best version," said one fan. "Come to Tollywood and make movies sir," requested another. Many even had suggestions for future reels, ranging from Oo Antava to Saami Saami. Some requested that he should make a reel on Saami Saami with wife Candice, who has featured in his videos earlier. “Now one on Saami Saami with wife sir," read one comment.

David developed a liking for Indian cinema--particularly Telugu films--during his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League. He has developed a large fan following among non-cricket fans with his videos.

In June last year, the 35-year-old cricketer had opened up on the reason behind sharing these funny videos on social media. David had told India Today, “We have to think out of the box. For me, it was about putting smiles on the people's faces. Through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, my family and I have been able to do that.”

