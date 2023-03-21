Elon Musk reacts as Tesla cars sync to the beats of RRR song Naatu Naatu in 'epic' light show

A video showing Tesla cars put up a light show on the beats of the Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu has grabbed the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. On Monday, he reacted to a video shared by RRR's official Twitter handle. The short clip showed hundreds of Tesla cars in a parking lot in New Jersey, US, as they put up a light show to the beats of Naatu Naatu. Reacting to the clip, Elon Musk dropped two heart emojis. Also read: Naatu Naatu creates history with Oscar win, is 1st ever Indian song to do so Tesla cars put up a light show on Jr NTR and Ram Charan's song Naatu Naatu.

RRR's official Twitter handle also responded to Elon's tweet, and said, "We paid our love to Elon Musk (heart emojis)." Earlier the handle had tweeted along with the Tesla cars video, "@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu in New Jersey (heart eyes emojis). Thanks for all the love." The video was also shared by the official Twitter account of Tesla. Along with it, the company had tweeted, “Schedule your light show on multiple vehicles simultaneously to create an epic festival of lights.”

Earlier this month, Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The award was given to lyricist Chandrabose and music composer MM Keeravaani, who sang a version of The Carpenters' song Top Of The World during his acceptance speech. Naatu Naatu is from the Telugu period film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, all of whom attended the Oscars, which were held on March 12 (March 13 in India).

Naatu Naatu won the Oscar after beating the likes of Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman. It was the second win for an Indian film at the Oscars – The Elephant Whisperers had won Best Documentary Short Subject, moments earlier. India's All That Breathes was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at the recent Oscars.

After Naatu Naatu's historic win at the Oscars, many celebs congratulated team RRR. From Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi to Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, both of whom also featured in RRR. AR Rahman, Hrithik Roshan, among many celebs, had also extended their wishes to RRR makers and team.

