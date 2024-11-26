Nagarjuna announces engagement of son Akhil Akkineni to Zainab Ravdjee: ‘We are overjoyed’

The Akkineni family has announced the engagement of Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, to Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee. The engagement ceremony took place in an intimate gathering with close family members, marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya opens up on his second marriage, says wife-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala ‘fills a void in me’) Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee got engaged at the Akkineni family home.

Akhil Akkineni gets engaged

Zainab Ravdjee is an accomplished artist who has spent her life between India, Dubai and London, bringing together her love for creativity and culture. The two met a couple of years ago, and started dating.

Nagarjuna announced the engagement of his younger son Akhil Akkineni.

The engagement ceremony of the two was held at the Akkineni family home. While the wedding dates are yet to be finalised for sometime next year, the couple and their families are delighted to share this joyous milestone.

What Nagarjuna said

On this special occasion, Nagarjuna Akkineni expressed his happiness, saying: “As a father, it brings me immense joy to see Akhil take this significant step in his life with Zainab, someone who complements him beautifully. Zainab's grace, warmth, and artistic spirit have truly made her a wonderful addition to our family. We are overjoyed and look forward to celebrating this new journey with both families.”

The couple’s engagement has already sparked excitement among their friends, fans, and well-wishers. The Akkineni family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings they have received and looks forward to sharing more updates as plans unfold.

The news of Akhil's engagement comes days before the second wedding of Nagarjun's eldest son Naga Chaitanya to actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya dated Sobhita for two years before getting engaged to her in August this year. The two are all set to get married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.