Pranitha Subhash blessed with a baby girl, shares pic from hospital; says ‘last few days have been surreal’

Actor Pranitha Subhash has welcomed her first child with her husband Nithin Raju and it’s a baby girl. On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle and announced the news with pictures of herself from the hospital with her newborn. She wrote in a long note, “The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born…” (Also read: Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy on her husband Nithin Raju's 34th birthday, fans call their pics 'dreamy')

Thanking doctors of the Bangalore hospital, she added, “I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all." She has not revealed the face of her baby in pictures.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are currently pouring in for Pranitha and her baby. Prakash Raj’s wife, choreographer Pony Prakash Raj commented on the post, “Congratulations, welcome to motherhood.” “Congratulations loveeee,” added actor Shanvi Sri. Fans have also flooded the comment section with their best wishes.

Pranitha tied the knot with businessman Nithin on May 30, 2021. Later, the couple announced the actor’s first pregnancy on Nithin’s 34th birthday. She had shared a series of pictures of herself with her husband, showing her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound images. Sharing the life update, Pranitha added that she surprised Nithin with the news on his birthday. “For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us," she wrote.

Pranitha made her film debut with the 2010 Telugu film Baava. She later appeared in films like Attarintiki Daredi, Brahmotsavam, Hungama 2, and more. She was last seen in the movie NTR: Kathanayakudu in 2019.

