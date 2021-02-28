Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics
- Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
Actor Raashi Khanna, who has just finished shooting the first schedule of her upcoming web series by Raj and Dk, on Saturday revealed that the love and light of her life is her nephew.
In her latest Instagram post, she shared cute pictures with Neil and wrote: “Love and light of my life. Neil (sic).”
Raashi, who was last seen on screen in Telugu film Raashi Khanna recently started shooting for upcoming Tamil horror film Aranmanai 3.
In February 2020, Raashi took to Twitter to announce that she has been signed for the project. She shared a couple of pictures from the sets. Unfortunately, a couple of weeks later the shoot was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Raashi is the latest entrant to the Aranmanai franchise. The first part in the franchise was released in 2014 and it starred Vinay, Hansika and Andrea Jeremiah in lead roles. Sundar C roped in Siddharth and Trisha for the sequel which went on to work well at the box office despite mostly negative reviews.
Meanwhile, Raashi recently replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.
Raashi, who had worked with Vijay Sethupathi in Sangatamizhan, has reunited with him for Tughlaq Durbar. She is rumoured to be playing a Marwari girl and has already shot for her portion in the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics
- Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video
- Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics
- Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
- Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic
- Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
- As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary
- Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym
- Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag
- What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya
- Ram Charan was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shooting of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He was seen sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nivetha Thomas unveils her new look with then and now picture
- Nivetha Thomas chopped her long hair but did not hint if it was for an upcoming project. She shared then and now pictures of herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha’s adorable date night pic with Naga Chaitanya for V-Day goes viral
- Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telugu film Uppena strikes gold at box-office, stuns the trade with big opening
- Directed by Buchi Babu Sanu, Uppena is a familiar tale of love about a boy from a lower class falling head over heels for a girl from the zamindar family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox