Ram Charan holds wife Upasana's hand, urges her to sing in new video from 10th wedding anniversary in Italy. Watch

Upasana Konidela, the wife of actor Ram Charan, shared several pictures from their recent vacation to Italy to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram Reels, Upasana posted a video montage in which she walked on a road and also posed with her friends with rocks in their hands. It showed Ram playing with a dog and later walking it as a group of people followed him. (Also Read | Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate 10th wedding anniversary in Italy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls them 'my favourites')

Ram and Upasana were also seen sharing a laugh, posing for pictures and taking a walk as they held hands. Upasana was also seen celebrating the occasion with firecrackers at night, in one segment of the video. Most of the pictures comprised the couple posing and enjoying the vacation with their friends in several locations. They also posed with their friends in front of their private jets.

In one of the photos, Ram was seen holding a mic near Upasana as she smiled. In the pictures, the couple twinned in white outfits. She also gave a glimpse of their customised menu. Upasana also wore a green dress and silver shoes. Ram opted for a white shirt, brown sweater, matching pants, a jacket, and brown shoes. Sharing the pictures, Upasana added the song Mambo Italiano in the background.

She captioned the post, "Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever (red heart emoji). While we were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of losing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm and caring well-wishers to help us cope. Privileged to have so many safe spaces. Thank you for making our anniversary so special. Grateful & thankful (folded hands and hug emojis). Lots of love." She also tagged Meha Patel, Sharvil Patel, Smitha Reddy, Sarin Katta, and Sudha Reddy among others. Upasana also added the hashtag--ur 10.

Reacting to the post, Meha wrote, "Upsie … Nostalgia Beyond." Upasana responded, "@mehasppatel thank u for being there for us." Smitha commented, "Cherished memories." She replied, "smiiiiiiiii, love laugh & cry together."

Last week, Upasna dropped some pictures of the couple and wrote, "So much to be thankful for @alwaysramcharan." Reacting to the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy anniversary my favourites". Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Happy anniversary guys! Wish you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness. p.s- love the vintage vibe to the pics." Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after dating for several years.

Ram was recently seen in Acharya with his father and actor Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, he will be seen in an untitled project opposit with Kiara Advani.

