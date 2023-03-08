Ram Charan, wife Upasana go on long drive, shop, watch dolphins on babymoon amid RRR's Oscar campaign. See pics

Actor Ram Charan is busy in the US with the promotional activities for RRR ahead of the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. Recently he took out time to take wife Upasana on their 'babymoon'. On Tuesday, Upasana took to Instagram to share a video featuring pictures of the couple exploring nature, shopping and trying out various dishes. The couple also went dolphin and whale-watching. Also read: Ram Charan recommends 4 Indian films for foreign fans, here's what he chose

Sharing the video montage of their recent outings, Upasana thanked Ram Charan for taking out time to make beautiful memories with her. Upasana captioned the video, “Amidst all the hustle, Mr. C’s time out for “us”. Sneak peek babymoon. Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me (whale emoticon) and (dolphin emoticon) watching. Ticking it off my bucket list.”

Actor Shriya Saran commented ‘adorable’ on the post. Some fans pointed out how cute it was of Ram Charan to carry the shopping bags of Upasana in the video. One user wrote in Telugu, “This shopping bags-carrying image of Ram Charan is so adorable.” Another user wrote, “Ram Charan is an international star now. But no escape when it comes to carrying shopping bags.”

Over the last couple of weeks, Ram Charan has been giving a series of interviews ahead of the Academy Awards. The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has become an international phenomenon. Over the last few months, several videos of western audiences seen dancing in the theatre to the song have surfaced on social media.

In a recent interview to ABC News Live, Ram Charan spoke about the popularity of RRR and how the single Naatu Naatu became a popular global track. Asked about his exact reaction if Naatu Naatu bags an Oscar, Ram Charan had said, “I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit.”

Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON