Samantha Ruth Prabhu jets off to Goa with friends ahead of New Year, takes a dip in hilly stream. See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has travelled a lot in a few months. After her Char Dham Yatra and Dubai trip in October, the actor has now flown to Goa with her friends ahead of the New Year. She has been sharing glimpses from her vacation on Instagram.

Samantha announced her arrival in Goa with a happy picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “#goayoubeauty.” She is seen laughing while enjoying herself in the water in a swimsuit.

The post received more than 8 lakh likes within an hour. "You are a example of natural beauty," wrote a fan. “You just melted my heart,” wrote another.

She shared another picture with her friends as they enjoyed themselves taking a dip in what appears to be a hilly stream. "A little bit of heaven," she captioned the picture on her Instagram Stories.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared more glimpses of her Goa vacation on Instagram Stories.

Samantha also shared a video from a road trip in Goa and captioned it, “Foggy morning, let's go hiking.”

This year, Samantha won accolades and awards for her debut web show, The Family Man. She also bagged a coveted international project, Downton Abbey director Philip John’s next Arrangements of Love. She will play a bisexual woman running her own detective agency in the film,which is expected to go on floors in August next year. She is currently making headlines for her special dance number in Allu Arjun's Telugu film, Pushpa.

Samantha announced her split with husband Naga Chaitanya this year. Turning down several speculations over their separation, Samantha had written in a hard-hitting note, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

