Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies talking about Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala dating rumours

After a report claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to rumours of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Shobhita Dhulipala, the actor has now reacted. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Samantha responded to a report. Sharing it, she wrote, "I never said this!!" (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu says family told her not to do item song Oo Antava right after separation from Naga Chaitanya) Samantha Ruth Prabhu denied reacting to Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours.

As per the report, Samantha spoke about Chaitanya and Shobhita after an old photo of the actors at a restaurant emerged online. In the picture, Chaitanya posed with a chef for a picture while Shobhita was seen sitting at a table behind them. Reportedly, the photo was of the couple in London.

As quoted by The Siasat Daily, Samantha had said in an interview to a news portal, Great Andhra, “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviuor and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone."

Samantha tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in October 2017. The duo announced their separation in October 2021. They issued statements on their respective social media accounts. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths,” Samantha had written.

She had also said, “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Fans will see Samantha in the Indian version of Citadel, created by Raj and DK, along with Varun Dhawan. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

Apart from this, she will be seen in Shaakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar, alongside Dev Mohan. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. She will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.

