Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunites with Vijay Deverakonda for Shiva Nirvana’s film, fans are 'madly waiting for this pair'

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, who had previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati -- Nag Ashwin's biopic of actor Savitri, are reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. Samantha took to Twitter to announce that it’s a very special team to be a part of and that she can’t wait to join the sets. Several fans wrote that they can’t wait to see this pair on the screen.

This will be Samantha’s second project with director Shiva Nirvana, who had previously worked with her in Majili. Shiva took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the beginning of the project. He said that he is looking forward to working with Vijay and Samantha. Quoting Shiva’s tweet, Samantha wrote: “Such a special team to be a part of. Can’t wait (sic).”

Replying to Samantha’s tweet, several fans wrote that they can’t wait to see her and Vijay together on screen again. One fan wrote: “Excited to see both my favourites together on screen. All the best (sic).” Another commented, “Madly waiting for this pair (sic).”

Samantha was recently seen in the Telugu film Pushpa, in which she danced to the widely popular song, Oa Antava. She will be next seen in Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivn, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will also be seen in Shakuntalam, a Telugu-language mythological drama film, which will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the actor will soon be making her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John. As per Variety, the project will be produced by Sunita Tati, who had previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of the Korean comedy, Miss Granny.

Vijay Deverakonda currently awaits the release of the upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, Liger. In the film, which also stars Ananya Panday, Vijay plays a mixed martial arts fighter. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. It will mark Vijay's debut in Bollywood.

