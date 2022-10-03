SS Rajamouli’s RRR earns 17 lakh from single screening in Los Angeles; filmmaker thanks fans for standing ovation

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to rake in the moolah during its re-release as part of the ongoing Beyond Fest in the US. On Saturday, the film had a single showing at the 932-seater TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, where it collected $21,000, approximately ₹17,09,000. Also read: RRR team reacts to film not being selected for Oscars, invites Academy to consider it 'in all categories'

RRR, which grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was celebrated for its action sequences, wowed audiences in the West, when it was recently released on Netflix. Over the last few months, the film has been re-released across cities in the US as part of the Beyond Fest. On Saturday, the film was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and was received with thunderous response from the audience.

A Deadline report said that the 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes. From the single show, the film minted $21,000, taking its cumulative box-office earnings from re-release to $2,21,156.

Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YH0hPL1q3H — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 1, 2022

Post the screening, Twitter was inundated with videos of audience cheering, and dancing inside the theater, and giving filmmaker SS Rajamouli a standing ovation. On Sunday, Rajamouli took to Twitter to share a video clip from the screening. He thanked the audience for applauding the film. He tweeted, “Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. Thank you USA.”

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent India, and is based on the lives of two heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem. Made on a budget of around ₹300 crore, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Next to only Rajamouli’s own Baahubali series.

The Hindi-dubbed version of RRR is streaming on Netflix while the original Telugu (as well as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions) can be watched on Zee5. Recently, Netflix released figures that showed RRR was the most-popular non-English film on the platform globally.

