Upasana poses with Ram Charan at her teddy bear themed baby shower, shares dreamy pics and videos

After a handful of glamorous appearances together in the US, including at the Oscars last month, Ram Charan and Upasana were reportedly in Dubai to celebrate her baby shower with close friends and family. On Wednesday, Upasana shared a video montage of herself and Ram from their fun-filled white-themed baby shower, giving details of the dreamy teddy bear inspired decor as well as a huge cake. Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana on late pregnancy Upasana and Ram Charan ateh baby shower.

In the videos and photos from their recent celebration, Upasana gave a glimpse of a three-tier white cake decorated with brown teddy bears and beige and brown balls. It had 'because we love you' written on it. Apart from lots of family photos and pictures of the to-be-parents, Upasana also shared photos of tables decorated with brown teddy bears and lots of greenery and white flowers. Upasana wore a white dress, while Ram was in white shirt and a pair of white pants for the party.

Ram and Upasana posed for some romantic pictures on the beach amid the celebrations. Ram held her close as they looked into the camera in one of the photos. There was also a candid photo of the couple looking at the sunset with arms around each other. Some of the group photos from Ram and Upasana's baby shower featured their mothers, and also other family members as they showered the couple with love and presents.

Upasana and Ram celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year. In December 2022, Ram's father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, had announced the news of Upasana's pregnancy. In a recent interview, Upasana had opened up on why she waited a decade to get pregnant instead of succumbing to societal pressure of having a baby early in their marriage.

“I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, 10 years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves,” Upasana told Humans of Bombay. She further added, "It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

Last month, Upasana and Ram were photographed together at the actor's birthday celebrations in Hyderabad. Before that they were in the US for the Oscars, where RRR's Naatu Naatu won best original song.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON