Actor Vaibhavi Upadhayay who played Jasmine in the show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai died on Tuesday morning, we have learnt. Upadhayay died in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. She was 32 and her family who are in Chandigarh are getting the body to Mumbai. The last rites will take place on Mumbai on Wednesday at 11am. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhayay dies in a road accident

Producer-actor JD Majethia who worked with Upadhayay in the show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2, confirmed the news with us. He reveals that Upadhayay’s car “fell into the valley while taking a turn”. We’ve also learnt that in the car was also present her fiance who is stable.

“It’s unbelievable, sad and shocking,” Majethia cries, adding, “Unbelievable that life can be so unpredictable.” Majethia confirmed the news with Upadhayay’s brother.

Apart from the TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Upadhyay was also seen in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, digital series Please Find Attached, and also in the movie Chhapaak. The actor was quite a popular name in the Gujarati theatre circuit.