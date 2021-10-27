Archana Puran Singh slaps son as he films her in no-makeup look, fans are worried after hearing the 'zordaar thappad'

Archana Puran Singh wasn't pleased to learn that her son, Ayushmaan Sethi, filmed her during her DIY haircut session. So much so that she ended up slapping him after learning about the video.

In a video shared by Archana and Ayushmaan on Instagram, The Kapil Sharma Show's judge stood facing a vanity with a pair of scissors in her hand. A small dustbin was placed on the table, collecting the chopped hair.

“I think I've cut enough ya. I might become bald only if I keep cutting,” she discusses with Ayushmaan when she notices the camera. "We cannot keep recording..." she shouts before charging at her son. A loud slap was heard before the video ended.

The video was shared with the caption, “Maa ka thappad (heart and laughing emojis) Is there anything more fun than irritating your mom?”

A follower commented, “OUCCHHH. That must hurt,” to which Ayushmaan replied, “Nahh, used to it.” Another fan commented, “Archana mam kapil bhaiya iska bhi mazak banalenge.... ki pehle parmeet ko dudhati thi ab..bete ko peet ti hain.. (Archana ma'am, now Kapil Sharma will poke fun that you first used to beat your husband (Parmeet Sethi) and now you are beating your son).” Archana replied, “Hahahahahhahaa true true” and added a laughing emoji and a facepalm emoji.

Many fans also reacted to her loud slap that even shook the camera. “Thapad ki awaaz (That loud slap),” wrote one. “Bhai bahut jordar thappad tha (that slap was intense)," commented another.

Archana, who is married to Parmeet Sethi, has often been the butt of Kapil's jokes on the show. Recently, when singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan, Talat Aziz, Ash King and Sameer Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian joked that it seemed like it was Archana’s wedding and the singers had all come to perform.

“Agar yeh sab aaye aur gaaye meri shaadi pe, toh main dobara shaadi karne ke liye taiyaar hoon (If they really attend my wedding and perform, I am ready to get married again),” Archana played along. Kapil then teased, “Aapka waise hi dil kar raha hai doosri shaadi karne ka (You anyway want to get married again),” he said.