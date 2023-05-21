Arjun Bijlani:Marriage has brought stability in my life

Arjun Bijlani serves as a prime exemplar of the archaism that behind every successful man, there is a woman. As he completes 10 years of his successful marriage with Neha Swami, the actor shares how Swami has been a constant support in his life and has helped him grow, not only as a person but also as a professional. “In these last years, my wife has stood by me through thick and thin. She understands my profession very well. There were times when I wasn’t available because of work commitments, but still she managed to take care of the house and my son Ayaan very efficiently. She is the most generous and loving person I have ever met, and she completes me” says the actor, who is in Dubai to celebrate the happy occasion with his partner. Arjun Bijlani celebrates his 10th marriage anniversary.

Prior to exchanging their marital vows on May 20. 2013, the two were romantically involved for an extensive period of time, and their bond has only become stronger with each passing year. Ask him about that one cherished memory from days before he got married, which he believes set the foundation for his relationship, and he shares, “When I was feeling low due to professional reasons, she found out about it and helped me get out of it, as well as uplift my mood. She has always been very aware of my calm, my state of mind, and my emotions. She is a family-oriented person, which I am as well,” shares Bijlani.

But has there been issues between the two? The actor says, “Except for the time management thing, there has never been any issue in my married life. We both understand that we need space and it has been a very fantastic journey,” he tells us.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor further speaks about his views on marriage and how he looks at this relationship as a commitment based on mutual trust and respect for one another’s personal space. He further says, “You must make time for your partner, family, and friends. If you ever get into a fight, resolve it right away rather than pushing it on until afterwards. It has to be similar to ‘raat gayi baat gayi.’” And that’s exactly what Bijlani has done to keep the romance alive in his relationship and avoid clashes.

While work keeps him occupied for most part of the year, Bijlani says that living with your family is the most important aspect of life. “Money, fame, and success are all important, but a good being requires a healthy balance between your personal and professional lives. And today, when I look back, I can say that marriage has brought stability in my life. When you love and grow with another person you gain a lot of maturity and experience. “ he tells us, adding how his son further contributed in his overall growth. “When my son Ayaan was born, it changed my life forever. Being a father is a lot of responsibility but growing up with your child is a different feeling which can never be expressed.”

With the first decade done, what is it that looks forwards to in the next and he says “Everything.” “Companionship, affection, and understanding and all that you experience when you grow as a family is just wonderful. I think everyone should get married once they meet their ideal partner because marriage is for life. It’s true that the high expectations and absence of patience in our country have led to the rising divorce rate but I believe, working on one’s marriage makes one a better person. Be real, live a simple life. I believe it is nice to be important but more important to be nice,” he wraps up.

