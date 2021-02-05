IND USA
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here

  • In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight in a new promo video for Friday's episode of the reality show. In the video, the two could be seen arguing about personal belongings, and then nearly coming to blows.

The video began with Nikki demanding her hairbands back from Rakhi, who in turn told her to return her eye shadow. Nikki then went and took back her hairbands, and gave a new eye shadow pack to Rakhi, who accused her of using up the one that she'd lent her.


Later, while Nikki was sitting in the garden area and Rakhi was in the kitchen, Nikki threatened to slap her. Rakhi taunted her to lift her hand, and the two came face-to-face with each other, and had to be restrained by other housemates such as Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

Nikki was inconsolable after being pulled up by host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode recently. Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik tried to console her. “Jo bola hai na, teri bhalai ke liye bola hai (whatever he said, was for your own good). That is it. Uspe zyada mat soch (don’t think about it too much) and don’t over-smoke,” Abhinav told Nikki from the other side of the door.

“Jis din main gayi thi uss din itni taareef aur aaj kya-kya sunna pada. Maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. Mann kar raha hai apne aap ko chatka laga doon yaar (The day I left the show, I was praised so much, and today, I was subjected to so much criticism. I never expected it. I feel like burning myself with this cigarette),” Nikki cried.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia cannot keep their hands off each other in new photos

She was evicted from the show in December but re-entered the show a few days later. Rakhi, meanwhile, has proven to be controversial because of her actions towards Abhinav, and the identity of her mysterious husband.


