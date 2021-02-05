Bigg Boss 14 promo: Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here
- In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight in a new promo video for Friday's episode of the reality show. In the video, the two could be seen arguing about personal belongings, and then nearly coming to blows.
The video began with Nikki demanding her hairbands back from Rakhi, who in turn told her to return her eye shadow. Nikki then went and took back her hairbands, and gave a new eye shadow pack to Rakhi, who accused her of using up the one that she'd lent her.
Later, while Nikki was sitting in the garden area and Rakhi was in the kitchen, Nikki threatened to slap her. Rakhi taunted her to lift her hand, and the two came face-to-face with each other, and had to be restrained by other housemates such as Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla.
Nikki was inconsolable after being pulled up by host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode recently. Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik tried to console her. “Jo bola hai na, teri bhalai ke liye bola hai (whatever he said, was for your own good). That is it. Uspe zyada mat soch (don’t think about it too much) and don’t over-smoke,” Abhinav told Nikki from the other side of the door.
“Jis din main gayi thi uss din itni taareef aur aaj kya-kya sunna pada. Maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. Mann kar raha hai apne aap ko chatka laga doon yaar (The day I left the show, I was praised so much, and today, I was subjected to so much criticism. I never expected it. I feel like burning myself with this cigarette),” Nikki cried.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia cannot keep their hands off each other in new photos
She was evicted from the show in December but re-entered the show a few days later. Rakhi, meanwhile, has proven to be controversial because of her actions towards Abhinav, and the identity of her mysterious husband.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here
- In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip is viral, Twitter dubs it 'national embarrassment'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as a game plan
- After describing manipulation, Jasmin Bhasin agreed with a fan who said it is not a bad thing that Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as game strategy on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya supports Rubina in fight against Rakhi, says 'I would do the same'
- Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina fights with Devoleena and Rakhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos
- Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection
- Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection
- Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Devoleena yells at Arshi, Rubina throws water on Rakhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 120: Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save her marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nishant Singh Malkhani: The number of followers on social media has become an ego game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox