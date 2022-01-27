Bipasha Basu slams Tejasswi Prakash for ‘age-shaming’ Shamita Shetty: 'If you are insecure, attack your man'

Bipasha Basu has slammed Bigg Boss 15 finalist Tejasswi Prakash for calling Shamita Shetty 'aunty' on the show. The Raaz actor said that Tejasswi should resolve issues with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra if she's insecure, instead of taking digs at others.

Bipasha took to Twitter to express her disappointment over the incident. She wrote, “Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry.. beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad. If you are insecure, attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful.”

Shamita and Tejasswi remain at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The latter got visibly uncomfortable when Shamita gave a massage to Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra as part of a task. The Bigg Boss 15 house was turned into a hotel for a task, with Karan as a customer and Shamita and Tejasswi as the hotel staff.

Tejasswi, as a hotel staff, gave massage to Karan but he wasn't impressed. He even said, "Aisi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai, yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (What kind of hotel staff is this one? She is giving such a useless massage)." Later, Shamita went on to give Karan a massage which did not go down well with Tejasswi. She lashed out at Shamita, “It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (Before this, you never took your task so seriously).”

The two got into a verbal fight later, following which Tejasswi commented on Shamita, saying: "Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (Aunty is after him as well).’ Shamita turned furious and replied to her, “It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty.”

When Tejasswi apologised to her, Shamita said, “Learn some respect and then speak to me. I don't want this conversation with you, you idiot. You seriously need to grow some brains, bloody insecure woman, you age-shamed me.”

