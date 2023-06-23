Home / Entertainment / Tv / Debina Bonnerjee: I’m not in a rush to please others; I want to be fit again and lose baby fat, but taking it slow

Debina Bonnerjee: I’m not in a rush to please others; I want to be fit again and lose baby fat, but taking it slow

ByNavya Kharbanda
Jun 23, 2023 01:30 PM IST

Actor Debina Bonnerjee opens up about losing weight after pregnancy and taking it slow to prioritise her baby.

Debina Bonnerjee is making the most of her motherhood journey, as she keeps sharing updates about her two little daughters — Lianna and Divisha — with her InstaFam. Like all new mums, Debina, too, wishes to lose her post-pregnancy weight, and she reveals that she started working on her body quite early on after delivering her second child in November last year. “I wanted to be fit again, so I started exercising even before anyone could think of it because my body could do it. I’m not saying that all new mothers should do it, as everybody’s bodies react differently in different stages,” shares the actor.

Debina Bonnerjee talks about weight loss after pregnancy
Debina Bonnerjee talks about weight loss after pregnancy

However, Debina is quick to add that she’s currently unable to manage her weight loss because enjoying the phase as a lactating mum is equally important. “I’m not able to lose the fat as yet. Everyday, there are some comments on social media talking about my physical appearance. All these things put pressure on you, but I feel this is one stage that you have to enjoy,” asserts the 40-year-old.

The Mayavi and Ramayan actor also shares that she doesn’t want to go on any kind of diet, as she is still breastfeeding her daughter. “The moment I try to go stricter on my diet, the milk production goes for a toss as I am a lactating mother. So, I am taking it easy because my baby is a priority right now. I want to go with the flow and take my own time in losing this baby fat,” says the actor, adding that she doesn’t want to please others who can’t stop judging.

“I’ve had my years of concentrating only poly n my career, and enjoying my work. I’m not in a rush to please others, just because they are finding me a certain way. I will do it and I know I have the will-power and capacity to do it, which is why it is not breaking my confidence. Right now, if I rush towards it, I’ll miss out on this precious phase of feeding my baby,” explains Debina, who is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary.

Talking about ‘unkind expectations’ from celebrity moms when it comes to shedding pregnancy fat, Bonnerjee negates the existence of any kind of industry pressure, as she herself believes in fitting into the character for her audience.

She elaborates, “Every actor has a certain kind of an audience. They’ve seen you a certain way, and if they find you fat, you want to get back in shape for them. People (in the industry) have seen me in a certain way, they would visualise me that way to give me work. The role that I was getting lately made me feel that I won’t be fitting in it right, considering I had to wear a sexy saree, so I realised that. It’s not about being slim and trim, but about the role and script’s demand.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
debina bonnerjee breastfeeding
debina bonnerjee breastfeeding
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out