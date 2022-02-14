Home / Entertainment / Tv / EXCLUSIVE: Shabir Ahluwalia quits Kumkum Bhagya; in talks for a new show
Actor Shabir Ahluwalia who was seen as Abhishek Mehra in the popular TV series Kumkum Bhagya has moved on from the show. We have exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in a new show on a different channel
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia’s seven years of association with the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya has come to an end. We have exclusively learnt that the actor has put down his papers and decided to move on in his career. From what we’ve gathered it was a mutual decision between the show maker and the actor.

“Shabir and Ekta (Kapoor, producer of the daily soap) are friends and remain cordial. Everything was done without any hassle. However, the network doesn’t intend to officially talk about their exit,” shares a source. Reasons behind Ahluwalia’s exit is yet to be known, however, if conjectures are to be believed, makers are focussing on the newer generation of characters since a few weeks now.

Ahluwalia has been missing from the daily soap for some time. This led to a massive outcry amongst the fans asking the makers to bring back their favourite character. 

We have also learnt exclusively that the actor is in talks for another show on another channel. The yet-to-be-titled series is helmed by producer Yash Patnaik and will go on floors from March end. “Shabbir is almost finalised. He hasn’t signed the dotted line but has given his verbal confirmation,” a little birdie close to the actor shares.

When we contacted Ahluwalia the actor maintained a “no comments” stance.

