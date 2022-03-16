Holi 2022! Shiny Doshi on her first Holi as a Mrs: With the right person, everything is colourful

Actor Shiny Doshi has “no plans” for Holi, except meeting a few friends. “For the last few years, Holi toh pata hi nahin lag raha. We couldn’t go out or celebrate due to Covid-19,” the actor laments. However, this year’s Holi is special for Doshi. Not just because for the last two years she was “celebrating Holi at home”, and this time, she can go out, but also because it’s her first Holi after marriage. “Since we were dating, we’ve been celebrating Holi together for the last four years,” she quips, adding that when she was younger, she was into water balloons: “I used to hit my elder brother with them.”

Doshi tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani on July 15, last year. Her memorable Holi with him was when the two had just started dating. “For our first Holi, we went to a celebrity Holi bash. We met our friends from the TV industry, danced a lot. It was the first time everyone met Lavesh,” she recalls.

Happily married, Doshi admits, sounding a bit pompous that she is “the one who adds colour to Lavesh’s life”.

“When we began dating, he used to wear pastel colours. I would shop for him and got clothes in a variety of colours — from neon orange to fuschia pink,” she boasts.

She further adds, “When you are with the right person, everything is beautiful and colourful. You add colours in each other’s life. You don’t have to put in that extra effort. It comes organically.”

The most beautiful part of Holi is the Holika Dahan, when one introspects and lets go off a few things and manifests for some.

“I am a Virgo, so I love perfection. I’m constantly fighting to be extremely perfect. In the process of doing that I exert myself. My husband often calms me down and says ‘there are certain things not in your control’. So I’ve been practising giving my best and then letting it go, letting the magic happen on it’s own. As for Lavesh, I would want him to stop procrastinating,” Doshi shares.

Ask her what she’s hoping for and she says, “Lavesh is working on a big project and both of us hope it works out.”