House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 review: How to claim your dragon

If you felt Season 2 of House of the Dragon was more of a slow burn, with lots of exposition, talking and strategising, then you're not the only one. Yet, the penultimate episode of this season finally gains the required momentum, and gives us one of the strongest hours of the show, so far. Episode 7, titled The Red Sowing, written by David Hancock and directed by Loni Peristere, sets the stage with the claiming of dragons. (Also read: House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 review: Search for a dragon rider underscores crisis at both ends) A still from House of the Dragon episode 7.

Who will claim the dragon

Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is approached by Addam (Clinton Liberty), but she has seen enough in the last few episodes to take on forceful rulers. He kneels before her and states what he is here for – “To learn the ways of dragon riders, and to serve my queen, your grace.” Her subsequent enquiry on his parentage withstanding, they set forth towards Dragonstone. Of course, her decision rattles the council.

The only semblance of honesty and truth is offered by Mysaria, who clears the doubt on more potential dragon riders in the lieu of the illegitimate children of the men. Rhaenyra hesitates, but Mysaria knows her reasons. She says, “A common shipwright vows to serve you while your brothers seek to destroy you. The order of things has changed, your grace. Why not embrace it?”

Daemon is humbled

Back in the haunted castle, we meet Daemon (Matt Smith) again, toiling away his time (and ours). Lord Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes) comes to meet him, and in a few minutes, establishes himself as a far more level-headed and open, and addresses the savagery committed by Blackwood. Daemon must prove his worth by taking the sword first, and then expect an army to have his back.

Then there's Alicent (Olivia Cooke), reckless and left alone, who goes to swim in a lake in Kingswood. For the majority of this season, Alicent seems to be revolving in circles. This episode fails to add anything new about her that we do not already know. If there's anything that left me disappointed, it is with the arc of Alicent, who is constantly shown her place in the eight-episode season run with brief interludes of metaphorical diversions. Isn't she one of the main faces of the show? Then why is her character treated so flimsily?

Spoiler alert

That brings us to the final 20 minutes of the episode, that finally lets go of the expositions (and endless character work) to take aim towards claiming a potential troop with the dragons. Cinematographer Vanja Cernjul's work is splendid here, amply supported by Ramin Djawadi's rousing score, as the Blacks prepare to meet Vermithor, the biggest dragon after Vhagar. It is chaotic, horrifying and intense. Emma D' Arcy, in particular, is breathtaking here- a single shot back at her face signaling the fury and confidence in full sweep. It is a thrill to watch.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres a new episode every Monday morning on JioCinema.