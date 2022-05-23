Karan Mehra accuses ex-wife Nisha Rawal of affair: 'A man is living in my house for 11 months'

Television actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal had an ugly social media spat in 2021, after she accused him of physically assaulting her. Since then, Nisha and Karan have been living separately. In a new interview, Karan talked about Nisha's ‘extramarital affair,’ and said she was living in his (Karan's) home with another man, for almost 11 months now. Karan said the man had left his wife and children to be with Nisha. Also Read: Nisha Rawal accuses Karan Mehra of having an affair, 'constant abuse over the years'

Nisha and Karan were married for more than nine years, before Nisha accused him of physical violence in 2021. The couple has a son together, Kavish. Karan was arrested in May 2021, after Nisha filed a police complaint against him with allegations of physical assault. He was out on bail, after spending a few hours in jail. After his bail, he denied allegations of physically assaulting Nisha, and later claimed that she was having an extramarital affair.

In a new interview with News NCR, Karan talked about Nisha having an extramarital affair, and even living with him in his (Karan's) house for 11 months. He said, "He himself has confessed about his affair, even after the affair, I again allowed him to come into the house. We tried to start all over again, then Kavish also happened. Still it happened. In such a situation, it is clear what was in whose mind. Even today he is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person is staying in my house. He has entered my house leaving his wife and children. All these things are now visible to the people. In such a situation, I am fighting my battle."

Recently, in ALTBalaji's show Lock Upp, Nisha had revealed that she once kissed a man, while she was still married to Karan. She said, “I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of a lot of support and it was natural to get attracted. I got a lot of emotional support from him. There was a moment when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself. I also told him 'We are not in a good state of our relationship.' We had already spoken about parting ways and after that incident, I said that 'I am sure I don't want to be in the relationship and we should walk our ways'. It was difficult for me to come and say it but it was not taken positively then.”

