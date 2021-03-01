Karan Patel: As an actor, the challenge is to find work in films; to break the stigma that TV actors can’t become film stars

After 18 years on television, popular actor Karan Patel has been trying his luck in films. He has been on auditions but “things don’t happen that easily as maybe producer directors have a mind-set or a mental block about TV actors, their calibre and being overexposed. Maybe someday they will change their mind.”

Though he has been a part of movies such as City of Gold (2010), Shootout at Wadala (2013), and Phamous (2018), the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor hasn’t got the role he wants. He adds, “For me, as an actor, today the challenge is to find work on the big screen; to break the stigma that TV actors can’t become film stars. I am not disheartened as one should keep trying and not everyone is lucky to get a break in one go, some take years, some take months while some get it instantly. Each one has to keep trying in their capacity till they strike.”

Patel is looking forward to shooting for his web debut this month and is excited about the action-drama project. “Season 1 was well appreciated and I loved the way the show was presented. The show worked purely on content and there were no gimmicks to sell the show, I liked that. For season 2, I loved the character that they offered and the story, and I am going to Varanasi to shoot next week.”

For television celebs, streaming platforms seem to be the next phase in their careers, a transition that works for them and their audiences. Patel feels there’s a reason. “The kind of stories being told online aren’t available on the tube, unfortunately. In fact, I think TV should adapt to finite shows with strong storylines. Of course, I don’t mean include nudity and explicit scenes or cuss words but there are so many interesting subjects which are being made for web, can be made for TV as well. But then maybe TV producers cater to a different audience and know best about the business. I think, the ball game is the same, but the players are different,” says the 37-year-old.

Talking about his career progression and his image of an angry young man, he shares, “I have done fairly well, I think, done justice to the roles given to me. My milestones are not just mine but they couldn’t have been possible without Ekta Kapoor, the audiences and a little bit of good luck (laughs). As far as my image is concerned, it is good to have one because then that means the public remembers you. If they forget you, then it’s a problem.”

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav