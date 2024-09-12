KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan 'almost fainted' when Michael Jackson once 'mistakenly' knocked on his New York hotel room

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about the time when late singer Michael Jackson 'mistakenly' knocked at his New York hotel door. On Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, Amitabh spoke with Padma Shree awardees, Dr Abhay and Dr Rani Bang. Amitabh asked Rani about her favourite singer and she spoke about Michael Jackson. She also said she was aware of Amitabh meeting the iconic singer and asked him to describe what the experience was like. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan recalls time he tried to ‘replicate’ Michael Jackson in a film, says ‘What a failure I was’, Ranveer Singh disagrees) Amitabh Bachchan talked about how he met Michael Jackson for the first time.

Amitabh talks about his first meeting with Michael Jackson

Amitabh said, “I was staying at a hotel in New York when, one day, I heard a knock at my door. When I opened it, I was stunned to see Michael Jackson standing outside. I almost fainted but managed to keep my composure. I greeted him, and he inquired if this was my room. When I confirmed it, he realized he had mistakenly come to the wrong room. Later, when he went to his own room, he sent someone to connect with the person whose room he had accidentally entered. Eventually, we had the chance to sit down and talk. Despite his enormous fame, he was incredibly humble. That’s how we first met.”

Amitabh calls Michael Jackson ‘extraordinary artist’

He further added, “On another occasion, Michael Jackson had a show in America, and it was a struggle to get from New York to the venue. When we arrived at the hotel, we were told there were no rooms available. We requested them, but they said that all 350 rooms were booked for Michael Jackson and his team. After multiple efforts, we managed to get seats at the back of the stadium, and we were able to watch his performance. He was an extraordinary artist; his singing and dancing were phenomenal. The energy in the arena was electrifying, with thunderous applause and a truly magical atmosphere.”

About Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson was a singer, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist. He was known as the King of Pop. In his career, he made tremendous contributions to music, and dance. He died in 2009.