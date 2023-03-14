Khloé Kardashian shares pics of ‘baby daddy' Tristan Thompson with kids on his birthday with heartwarming message

To celebrate Tristan Thompson's 32nd birthday on March 13, Khloe Kardashian shared a special post on Instagram. The post featured heartwarming photos of Tristan with their children, and Khloe wrote a lengthy and heartfelt message for him on his special day. In the message, she referred to Tristan as the ‘best father’ and expressed her love and admiration for him. Additionally, Khloe encouraged Tristan to remain kind and patient, and to continue making both himself and his mother proud in the future. (Also read: Ariana Madix enjoys quality time at friend's wedding in Mexico amid separation from Tom Sandoval)

In the birthday post, Kardashian shared pictures of Tristan Thompson spending time with their two children, including their 7-month-old son (whose name has not yet been disclosed) and daughter True, who will turn 5 next month. Additionally, the photos included Triston's oldest child, 6-year-old Prince Oliver, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Jordan Craig. The post showcased a beautiful family moment, with Thompson and the children sharing smiles and laughter, and it was well-received by fans who appreciated seeing the happy family dynamic.

In one of the pictures, he planted a kiss on daughter True's cheek. In another picture, his kids painted his face with water colours and smiled bright. In other, he sat with his children on sofa at home.

In one photo, Tristan could be seen posing with two of his children, along with his 16-year-old brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy. Apart from his kids with Khloe Kardashian, Thompson is also a father to a 15-month-old son named Theo, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Khloe wrote for Tristan, “Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.” she disabled the comments section on her special post for Tristan, preventing fans from leaving comments.

During a recent interview, Khloé opened up about her struggles with an unhealthy preoccupation with weight that developed after her divorce from former basketball player Lamar Odom. She shared that hitting the gym became her go-to coping mechanism in dealing with the aftermath of the separation, as she felt lost and unsure of what to do. The couple's divorce was finalized in December 2016, and since then, Khloé has been vocal about her journey towards self-love and body positivity. Her honesty about her struggles with body image has resonated with many fans, and she continues to inspire others to embrace their bodies and focus on their health and well-being.