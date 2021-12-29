Krushna Abhishek cribs about having to flirt with Guru Randhawa, shocks Nora Fatehi with his confession. Watch

A new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show featured Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi as special guests. They will be seen promoting their new music video, Dance Meri Rani, on the show this weekend.

Kapil Sharma said that the last time Nora was on the show, she came with her Bhuj: The Pride of India co-star Ajay Devgn, and he couldn’t talk to her freely. “Lekin aaj jo aaya hai aapke saath, yeh mera chhota bhai hai. Aap kahein toh main chocolate lene bhej doon isko (But Guru, who has come with you today, is my younger brother. If you want, I can send him away to get chocolates),” he told her, leaving her in splits.

Teasing Guru about the titles of his songs – Naach Meri Rani and Dance Meri Rani – Kapil asked, “Aap seriously gaane bana rahe ho ya Nora se milne ke bahane bana rahe ho (Are you making songs or excuses to meet Nora)?”

Krushna Abhishek entered as his character, Sapna, and complained about having to flirt with Guru. “Aisa costume pehna diya ki inke saath flirt karna padega (They have made me wear such an outfit that I have to flirt with him),” Krushna said, pointing at Guru. He looked at Nora and added, “Aur andar ki jo aatma hai woh inke saath flirt karna chahti hai (But on the inside, I want to flirt with her).”

Nora’s mouth was left open at Krushna’s admission. She and Guru later shook a leg on Dance Meri Rani with Kiku Sharda, Rochelle Rao and others.

Recently, Nora shared behind-the-scenes footage of the Dance Meri Rani shoot on her YouTube channel. She had to be carried around on a stretcher as she wore a fishtail costume for one of her looks in the music video. She also cried in pain at one point.

