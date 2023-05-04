Anjum Fakih’s boyfriend revealed! The Kundali Bhagya actor confirms, ‘He is opposite of me’ (Exclusive)

Last year in November, actor Anjum Fakih told us that she was in love and seeing a guy who wasn’t from the industry. Since then Fakih has been sharing pictures with her partner, while not revealing his identity. Six months later, we found Fakih’s partner’s identity. The Kundali Bhagya actor is dating a marketing professional, Rohit Jadhav. Anjum Fakih with boyfriend Rohit Jadhav

While confirming it with us exclusively, the actor shares, “We met a couple of years back during the pandemic,” she shares. Despite telling the world that she is in love, Fakih very conveniently concealed her partner’s name and face. Calling it ‘strategic’, she reasons, “He is one guy who doesn’t like too much attention or limelight. While I enjoy the attention that I get from my people and my fans, he is completely opposite of what I am.”

It was during the pandemic when the two fell in love and professed their feelings for each other. “When the entire Kundali Bhagya team travelled Goa to resume our shoot for the show, we were there for straight two months far from our family. This was the time when we used to interact over chats, video calls and DMs. And the next thing I know, Rohit surprises me by coming over to Goa to celebrate Eid for a week. We didn’t even realise how time flew and while he was about to leave I realised that I have fallen for him after dating him for 2 months. That’s when I confessed that I love him,” she recalls, and quickly quips, “Although I want my fans to know he had fallen for me way before I confessed my true feelings for him (laughs).”

Fakih is quite hopeful of turning this relationship into a lifelong companionship. “As the time passes we are getting to know each other and I would eventually like to have a partner for life. Hopefully the journey would blossom into something more meaningful and beautiful,” she adds. In the meantime, Fakih is now relieved since the cat is out of the bag. “I wanted to announce and shout out about the person I am in love with - Rohit, but wanted to and still want to stay away from all the attention that he would get drawn to by being in a relationship with me. But he also knows that he is bound to share some stardust by being with me,” she signs off.