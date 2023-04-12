Love Island's Liam Reardon and Millie Court hint secret reunion giving a second chance to love

Reports have surfaced that the 2021 series winners, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, have secretly reunited after their split in summer 2022. The couple, who blamed the public attention for ruining their previous relationship, were spotted enjoying a romantic weekend in the Lake District over the Easter break. Love Island's Liam Reardon and Millie Court

Apparently, Millie and Liam spent a romantic weekend together in the Lake District over the Easter break, where fans spotted them enjoying a cosy takeaway. Although it's still early days, insiders claim that they're both keen to rebuild their relationship and take things slowly.

For those who need a refresher, Millie and Liam met on the 2021 series of Love Island and stayed together for a year before calling it quits. It's not clear why they split up, but both of them struggled with the attention that came with having a relationship in the public eye.

In a recent YouTube video, Millie revealed that fans would often message her to tell her they saw Liam speaking to other women, which put a strain on their relationship. She also admitted that public attention ruined her previous relationship and that she's currently dating someone new, but wants to keep it out of the public eye.

As for Liam, he moved out of their Essex flat and back to his hometown in Wales before eventually returning to Essex on his own. He said at the time that break-ups can be hard, especially when you're in the public eye, but that he was doing his best to move forward.

Also read | Spoiler alert! Did Jackie and Josh break the rules in Love is Blind season 4?

Now, it seems like there might be a chance for a reconciliation between Millie and Liam. While it's still early days, fans are already speculating about what the future might hold for the Love Island winners. Could they be heading back to the villa for a second shot at love? Only time will tell.