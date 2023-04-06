Shocking revelation! Guess who is the Love Island star who 'was nearly in the Barbie movie'?

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri, who rose to fame during the show's eighth season, recently shared an interesting fact about her career on Twitter. The reality star revealed that she had nearly been cast in Greta Gewig's upcoming movie, Barbie, as a dancer. Love Island's Tasha Ghouri, who rose to fame during the show's eighth season, recently shared an interesting fact about her career.

According to Tasha, she had auditioned for the role and had made it to the final round, but ultimately missed out due to scheduling conflicts. Filming for Barbie would have overlapped with Love Island 2022, which Tasha had already committed to.

Despite not landing the role, Tasha took the news in stride and shared the exciting news with her fans on Twitter. One fan had created a Barbie poster edit featuring Tasha with her cochlear implant, which she affectionately calls her "superpower". Tasha replied to the fan's post, thanking them for their support and sharing her Barbie audition story.

It's not hard to imagine Tasha in a dancing role in Barbie, especially given the movie's rumored musical numbers featuring artists like Dua Lipa. But fate had other plans for the reality star, who has continued to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, Tasha has paid homage to Barbie in the past. During a heartrate challenge on Love Island, she performed a Barbie-themed dance that was well-received by both the audience and the show's judges.

As Tasha continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, we can't wait to see what other exciting opportunities come her way. While she may not have landed a role in Barbie, we have a feeling that this won't be the last we'll hear of her in Hollywood.