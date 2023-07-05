Palak Purswani cries during interview, says Avinash Sachdeva's cheating gave her dad a heart attack

Palak Purswani has explained how her ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev cheated on her before their break-up. They appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2 together, before Palak was evicted in the first week of the show. Avinash is still inside the house but is nominated for eviction this week. (Also Read: Palak Purswani has opened up about her relationship with Avinash Sachdeva.

The first time Avinash cheated

In a new interview, Palak said that she caught him cheating on her with a woman, another actor that Palak did not name. Because their parents were closely involved in their relationship, they even discussed him cheating on her in front of them. “I made his parents sit down and I told uncle and aunty that this is what has happened and ask your son what has he done. Life gave him a second chance after his marriage, unhe woh cheez respect karni chaiye thi (he should have respected it),” she told RJ Siddharth Kanan. Avinash was previously married to Shalmalee Desai and got divorced after two years of marriage.

Palak said that this affected her family a lot. Her father, who loved Avinash, got a ‘minor heart attack’ and had to be hospitalised. Palak said that her father still doesn't know the full extent of what happened between her and Avinash. She decided to break things off with him but Avinash pursued her relentlessly, asking her to give him another chance. She agreed to it but now regrets her decision.

And it happened again

Palak said that soon after patching things up with him, she caught him again, exchanging numbers with multiple women at a party. Not only this, he even flirted with two sisters at the same time, exchanging texts that she ‘couldn’t even mention'.

The actor then broke down on camera, talking about how her family's trust was broken by Avinash. She said that despite how close they were, Avinash did not even speak to them or apologise to them even once. Her whole family shifted base from Nagpur to Mumbai based on his word, that he would look after Palak, and he never talked to them after the incident.

Palak said it would take a while for her to trust someone again after this.

