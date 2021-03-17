Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death

Actor Parth Samthaan has shared an emotional note on the death of his naani (maternal grandmother). Parth took to Instagram to share some pictures of her.

"My entire family including me came into existence coz of this woman , my ajji (naani) And it’s time for her to leave and start her new journey ..my cutie ....RIP AJJI cutest doll in our family. Love you," he captioned his post. The photos showed Parth giving his grandma a hug and another show her in a cool avatar, wearing sunglasses.





Parth's fans and followers sent him messages of support. "May her soul rest in peace," wrote one. "I am truly sorry for your loss. I would like to offer you and your family our deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of your grandmother rest in peace," wrote another.

Last year, Parth had shared a note on Instagram, thanking his loved ones for helping him become a better person. He also said there were moments of depression during lockdown but he is now ready to face the world again.

The note read, ”I am grateful and thankful to all my loved ones, my friends, fans and all those people who have helped and influenced me to become a better and positive person. Thank you so much.”

He wrote in caption, “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!! #staypostive.”

Parth played the new Anurag Basu on the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. He starred with Erica Fernandez, Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover.

