Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
- Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
Actor Parth Samthaan has shared an emotional note on the death of his naani (maternal grandmother). Parth took to Instagram to share some pictures of her.
"My entire family including me came into existence coz of this woman , my ajji (naani) And it’s time for her to leave and start her new journey ..my cutie ....RIP AJJI cutest doll in our family. Love you," he captioned his post. The photos showed Parth giving his grandma a hug and another show her in a cool avatar, wearing sunglasses.
Parth's fans and followers sent him messages of support. "May her soul rest in peace," wrote one. "I am truly sorry for your loss. I would like to offer you and your family our deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of your grandmother rest in peace," wrote another.
Last year, Parth had shared a note on Instagram, thanking his loved ones for helping him become a better person. He also said there were moments of depression during lockdown but he is now ready to face the world again.
The note read, ”I am grateful and thankful to all my loved ones, my friends, fans and all those people who have helped and influenced me to become a better and positive person. Thank you so much.”
He wrote in caption, “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!! #staypostive.”
Parth played the new Anurag Basu on the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. He starred with Erica Fernandez, Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
- Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics
- Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing
- Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report
- Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after he and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14
- Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview with Oprah was 'heartbreaking'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashami opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, says she was 'judged'
- Actor Rashami Desai has said that people would judge her during her divorce from former husband Nandish Sandhu, and that it was a very 'stressful' time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi thanks Salman for helping her, says he told her to keep details private
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she would like to keep the details of how Salman Khan and his brother Sohail have helped her private, because they've asked her to.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh offered Nach Baliye 10? Actor reacts
- Rakhi Sawant has hinted that she and her mysterious husband Ritesh have been offered Nach Baliye 10. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist also revealed that the mysterious man is planning on visiting India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, with a spectacular terrace view. See pic
- Take a tour of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Mumbai apartment, which recently welcomed a new member, their son Aaravv. See pictures and videos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin says 'mera aaj hi challan hua hai' as paparazzi asks her to remove mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar's team insists she is following all BMC norms after actor gets booked
- Gauahar Khan's team shared a test report of Gauahar Khan testing negative for Covid-19, said she is following all guidelines of BMC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul says his equation with Jasmin improved 'because of her boyfriend' Aly Goni
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has said that his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin improved partly because he is good friends with her boyfriend, Aly Goni.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Param Singh: More experiments should be done on TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox