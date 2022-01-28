Rakhi Sawant says she'd bash up Abhijit Bichukale for his comments on Salman Khan: 'Usne samadhi leli hai'

From saying he can line the streets with a hundred Salman Khans to saying, "Salman is still inside the egg," Bigg Boss 15 contestant Abhijit Bichukale has been pretty open about his dislike for the show's host. Now, his fellow contestant and avid Salman fan Rakhi Sawant has lambasted Abhijit saying that by criticising Salman, he has only harmed himself.

In a video posted by paparazzi account on social media, Rakhi is quizzed about Abhijit's statements as she appears with husband Ritesh Singh at the finale of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi says Abhijit has only harmed himself by saying all that. In the video, Rakhi responds, "Bichukale ji ne samaadhi le li. Aap chaliye. Unhone khud ko chinva diya hai (Bichukale has taken samadhi. Let's move forward. He has boxed himself behind a wall."

Rakhi goes on to add that she will not tolerate such comments about Salman from anyone. She adds, "Mere Salman ji ke liye koi bhi iss duniya me kuch bhi bolega, unki Rakhi Swant band baja degi (If anyone in this world says something like this about my Salman ji, Rakhi Sawant will set them straight)." Rakhi's husband Ritesh adds, "He shouldn't have said that."

Abhijit Bichukale had exitted Bigg Boss in unceremonious circumstances and after his exit, had directed his anger towards host Salman Khan. In various interviews since he came out of the Bigg Boss House, Abhijit has blamed Salman for his exit and said he 'will soon show him his place'. However, Salman hasn't responded to any of these statements so far.

Bigg Boss 15 is entering its final stages with the season's grand finale set to take place this weekend. Several of the winners of the previous seasons will be present for the finale, as will be actor Deepika Padukone. In addition, season 13 runner-up Shehnaaz Gill will pay a special musical tribute to her rumoured boyfriend late Sidharth Shukla, who was also the winner of that season.

