'Feeding off of each other's bad ideas', Bethenny Frankel stirs controversy with critical comment on Harry and Meghan

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is not holding back when it comes to her opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After causing a stir with a critical social media post about the duchess, Frankel revealed that a major A-list star reached out to her and requested the removal of the post.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Frankel disclosed the behind-the-scenes drama. Although she didn't reveal the identity of the A-plus-plus-plus star, she denied it being Oprah Winfrey. Speculation arose about Tyler Perry, a close friend of the royal couple, but Frankel chose not to comment further.

While Frankel did issue an apology to Meghan on Twitter after watching her Oprah interview, she has since become a vocal critic of the California-based couple. Taking to TikTok, Frankel has shared numerous videos offering commentary on Harry and Meghan's media ventures. From calling their Netflix docuseries a "smash and grab job for money" to suggesting a new title for Harry's memoir as "Dirty Harry Laundry," she hasn't held back.

When asked about her view that Meghan would make a "perfect fit" for a reality show like Real Housewives, Frankel emphasized how the couple's decisions seem to stem from their shared experiences of feeling cast aside or not relevant within their respective families. She believes they are "feeding off of each other's bad ideas" as they navigate their newfound fame.

Most recently, Frankel weighed in on Harry and Meghan's "near catastrophic" car chase in New York City. In a video shared with her 1.4 million TikTok followers, she discussed the paparazzi chase that reportedly lasted for two hours. While the couple claimed multiple near-collisions occurred, the New York Police Department provided a more measured statement, stating that there were no reported collisions, injuries, or arrests.

Bethenny Frankel isn't afraid to share her unfiltered opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it seems like the drama between these high-profile figures is far from over.