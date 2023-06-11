Rubina Dilaik shares update after meeting with car accident, says she hit her head, lower back: 'The damage is done'

Actor Rubina Dilaik, who recently met with a car accident, gave an update on her health after her husband-actor Abhinav Shukla shared the news. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Rubina said that she hit her head and lower back in the accident. On Saturday, Abhinav Shukla had shared the news on Twitter and also posted pictures of the damaged cars. In his tweet, he said that Rubina ‘is fine’ and he was 'taking her for medical'. (Also Read | Rubina Dilaik attends sister Rohini's wedding celebrations. See pics and videos) Rubina Dilaik shared an update after she met with a car accident.

Rubina shares an update

Rubina tweeted, “Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good….Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road (folded hands emoji). Rules are for our own safety!”

Abhinav's post about the accident

Abhinav tweeted, "Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik." Reacting to the tweet, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, "Report the incident to the nearest police station of the place where the incident took place."

Fans send good wishes for Rubina

A fan reacting to the post wrote, "Take care @RubiDilaik. Tell us is she totally fine? Sending her love." A tweet read, "Is she fine? Do let us know the updates!!" "Omg. Take care you both. Hope so you guys are safe & fine now and there are no major injuries," a Twitter user said. "Omg this is so saddening. Thank god Ruby is fine. Please take care," read a comment. "Take care @ashukla09 and @RubiDilaik. Sending love and prayers for your well-being," commented another fan.

Rubina's projects

Apart from featuring in many serials, Rubina has also participated and won several reality shows. After taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Reacting to being called fragile by a section of the people, Rubina told Telly Chakkar in 2022, “If I were fragile, how would I have done back-to-back shows…I came back from Cape Town and immediately started rehearsing for 4-5 hours a day regularly for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the body sometimes gives up but the show has to go on and if you are passionate about something, you will do it no matter what comes your way."

Rubina also won season 14 of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. She has also worked in several serials including Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON