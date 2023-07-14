Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after '1st experience of dealing with natural disaster': Thanks for sparing my life

Ruslaan Mumtaz, who was stuck in Manali due to recent floods and landslides, is back in Mumbai and is safe. He shared pictures and informed fans about his return on Instagram. (Also read| Ruslaan Mumtaz: I saw the highway connecting Manali to the rest of India getting swept away by the river) Ruslaan Mumtaz is back in Mumbai.

Ruslaan thanks river for sparing his life

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ruslaan shared a picture of the river and captioned it as: "The river that caused it all, thank you for sparing my life." In another set of Instagram Stories, the actor shared pictures from the airport before boarding his plane from Delhi and after landing in Mumbai.

Ruslaan is back in Mumbai

He also shared a picture of himself sitting inside the plane. He wrote, "Bye Bye see you when your mood is better." Posting an image of his boarding pass, he added, "Now just pray I reach Mumbai."

Ruslaan thanks host

In an earlier Instagram post, Ruslaan thanked his host and posted a picture with him. “Nakul Mahant - a real life hero Instead of worrying about losing one of his most precious assets. Nakul made sure that all his hotel guests which included our shooting crew of 40 ppl reached safety. He made timely decisions and all through this ordeal we had a roof over our head and hot food. His smiling face always made me feel that no matter what I will be safe. ”

Ruslan's post.

Ruslaan added, “This is my first experience of dealing with a natural disaster and my first meeting a real-fromlife hero. You have the prayers and best wishes of all the guests and your staff. We will be back soon to complete our project at @shirarresort and I as promised will be back for a holiday with family and friends.”

Ruslaan recalls watching the natural disaster unfold

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ruslaan revealed he saw the floods washing down the roads around him. The shoot was taking place inside the hotel and Ruslaan had some free time when he watched the river sweeping all the roads around, and wondered if it was normal. "Nobody was bothered by that ke road kahan ja raha hai (where is the road going). I saw huge trees get swept by the river. Nobody realised until the owner came and asked us to leave. I packed my bags in two hours taking only the essentials like money."

Khyati Keswani escapes Manali floods

Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya actor Kyati Keswani had a narrow escape, when she cancelled her trip to Manali mid-way. She told ETimes that she had decided to go ahead with her plans despite her parents and family being apprehensive about her travelling in such weather. It was only when it started raining, when she drove on the Kasol-Manali road that she felt she should cancel her trip for the time.

