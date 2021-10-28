Shehnaaz Gill makes her first Instagram post since Sidharth Shukla's death. Here's what she shared

Shehnaaz Gill has returned to Instagram almost two months after her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death. She announced a tribute video for him in a new post.

The new post showed Sidharth and Shehnaaz sharing a big laugh from their time together on Bigg Boss. "Tu mera hai aur (You are mine and)… @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla," she wrote with her post. “Tu yaheen hai (You are right here). My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla,” the text on the image read. +

Shehnaaz's fans offered her support in the comment. “Welcome back be strong we all proud of u. Sid jaha bhi h usko apni shenaaz par naaz hoga (Wherever Sid is, he'd be proud of his Shehnaaz). Aap ne bahot motivation di h hame (You've motivated us a lot). thanks and be strong,” wrote a fan. “Vo shehnaaz ka hai aur shehnaaz ka hi rahega (He'll always be yours)," one commented. “Beautiful relationship... one of a kind,” read another comment.

Sidharth died on September 2 due to a heart attack. He and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 as guests and even featured in a few music videos together. They were recently also seen in Habit's music video, a song sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Also featuring Arko Pravo Mukherjee's voice, Habit was an ode to Sidharth, and it was previously titled Adhura. Shreya had announced the release of the song by sharing a heartfelt tribute for the late actor on her Instagram handle.

After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz was seen in her debut movie, Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. The film has been successful in multiple markets.