Charu Asopa stuck on TV show set due to heavy rains

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai for the last two days, actor Charu Asopa and her TV show’s production unit were stranded on their set in Naigoan on Wednesday. Charu Asopa in her makeup room on the sets of her TV show, where she spent the night.

Water logged in front of TV set.

The 200-member crew, including the actors, director, technicians, drivers and makeup and hair artistes, had to stay on set overnight. Sharing her ordeal, the 35-year-old says, “It was raining non-stop on Wednesday and after we packed up for the day, it was clear that we had to stay back. Sab actors ke gaadiyon mein paani bhar gaya tha and we moved them to higher ground. There was no way to go home.”

With no food or essentials, the actor and her crew “ordered dinner in the evening, but it only reached us by midnight due to waterlogging in the area”. She adds, “We shared the makeup room and many people from the crew slept on sofas and bedrooms [meant to be used for the shoots] on the set.”

Charu Asopa

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kavita Awaasthi Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe ...view detail