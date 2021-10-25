Sugandha Mishra grows tired after Sanket Bhonsle fails to find his name in her mehendi: 'Rehne do tum'

Sugandha Mishra challenged Sanket Bhonsle to locate the ‘S’ of his name hidden in her mehendi design. On Sunday, celebrating Karwa Chauth, Sugandha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of videos to not only show her mehendi but also Sanket's failed attempt at recognising the initial of his name in it.

The video began with Sanket spotting five of the six alphabets drawn on Sugandha's palm. However, he struggled to spot the ‘S’. After a point, Sugandha offered a hint as well. “Sabse pehle jab mehendi start hui thi, tab 'S' likha tha (When the mehendi was being designed, the ‘S’ was placed),” she tells him, zooming in on her wrist to show fans the hidden alphabet.

But Sanket continued to struggle. Eventually, Sugandha asked him to give up. “Haar maan lo, main bata deti hoon (Give up, I'll tell you),” she suggested. At first, Sanket agreed but then he decided to give it another shot. “Thoda aur try karu kya? Mujhe thoda waqt chahiye dhundne ko (Shall I try a little harder? Give me some time to search),” he said, examining her palm closely. “Waqt yaar, main thak gayi (I'm tired now),” she replied.

After a few hours, Sanket informed her that he has found the ‘S’, adding that he ‘suddenly remembered’. Smelling something's fishy, she asked him to hand over his phone and found out that fans helped him. “Toh ye logo ne bataya tumhe! Bus bus, rehne do, nahi yaad aaya tha tumhe. Rehne do, rehne do, tum rehne do (So people told you! Leave it, you didn't recall anything),” she gives up.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Fans tear up as Mahhi Vij breaks Karwa Chauth fast by seeing Jay Bhanushali on Weekend Ka Vaar, watch

This year, Sugandha and Sanket celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together. They tied the know in April this year. While the couple followed traditions for the fast, they revealed that they had to work on the festival. Sugandha broke her fast outside the studio they were shooting and shared glimpses of it on Instagram. “First Karwa-Chauth Celebrated on our Set #atwork,” she captioned the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON