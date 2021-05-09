Sugandha Mishra wishes husband Sanket Bhosale on his birthday: 'Thank you for who you are'. See pics

Comedian Sugandha Mishra has shared pictures with her husband Sanket Bhosale and posted a message on his birthday. Sanket and Sugandha were co-stars on The Kapil Sharma Show, and tied the knot recently.

In the pictures, Sugandha is wearing a silver-coloured dress while Sanket is seen in a white shirt paired with black trousers.

Sugandha captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @drrrsanket I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you....U Never Cease to Amaze me...Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do...U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend...Happy Birthday Hubby." Sanket was quick to respond with, "Thank you my Love ...Love you forever n ever." Fans showered Sugandha's post with messages and birthday wishes for Sanket.

Sanket also re-shared Sugandha's post on his page and thanked her. The couple got married on April 26 in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Earlier, Sugandha had said that they wanted to tie the knot last year but the pandemic postponed the wedding. "I had dreamed about a big fat wedding, but forget about it being grand, now day by day (the guest list) is also getting smaller. When we announced (the wedding), the limit here (Jalandhar) was for about 50 guests, so at least the family members could have attended. But the limit has become even less now. We were earlier supposed to get married in December 2020, but I had asked to postpone it as I wanted a grand wedding," she had told Pinkvilla.

On Friday, Sugandha and Sanket, along with several others, were booked for allegedly flouting coronavirus norms. A PTI report said that the case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

