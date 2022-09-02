The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti gets angry as Kiku Sharda calls her centre of jokes; Kapil can't stop laughing

Actor Kiku Sharda teased his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sumona Chakravarti by saying that she was the centre of jokes in a new clip. Taking to its Twitter account, Sony TV shared a new promo from the upcoming season of the show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. (Also Read | Kapil Sharma introduces cast of The Kapil Sharma Show)

As the clip started, Sumona Chakravarti pointed at Kapil and said, "Dusri ki biwi yaad hai, khud ki biwi ko bhula baithe hai yeh (He remembers someone else's wife but he forgot his own wife)." Kapil looked at her with a shocked expression and said, "Kiski biwi (Whose wife)? I'm a bachelor, double XL bachelor."

As Kiku Sharda laughed, Sumona told him, "Aare bandh kar apna generator (Hey, stop your generator). She then added, "Pati patni ke beech nok-jhok chalti rehti hai. Tum jao (Tiffs keep on happening between a husband and a wife. You leave)." Kiku replied, "Nok-jhok? Par yaha pe toh aapke upar sirf joke-joke horaha hai (Tiff? But here only jokes are being cracked on you)."

10th September har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje se, #TheKapilSharmaShow mein mohalle ki dhoban, Gudiya karwayegi sabke beech nok-joke😉😜 pic.twitter.com/VNYQ27cd5x — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 1, 2022

Sumona gave an irritated expression after Kiku made the comment. However, his remark made Kapil, permanent guest Archana Puran Singh, and the audience burst out in laughter. Sharing the clip, Sony captioned the post, "From 10th September every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm, on #TheKapilSharmaShow society's laundress, Gudiya will create tiff between people."

In the upcoming season, Kapil will essay the role of Kappu Sharma, while Sumona will play his wife Bindu. Kiku will be seen as Gudiya, while Chandan Prabhakar is Kappu's friend Chandan. Fans will also see a new character, Maski, Chandan's wife. Roopmati is Kappu's mother-in-law, Sundarda is Kappu's father-in-law, Goli is Kappu's brother-in-law, Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is the locality's ‘splendour’ and Gharchoddas is ‘ustaadji’.

While several old characters have returned to The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the show. He had played several characters on the show, including Dharmendra, Jackie Dada and Sapna.

