The Masked Singer 2023: All you should need to know about Season 9 from format, contestants, judges, costumes to timings

The 9th season of The Masked Singer is set to air on Wednesday, February 15th, and fans are eagerly anticipating the new costumes and contestants. The upcoming season will include changes from the previous season, as well as some new surprises and twists. (Also read: Pregnant Rihanna gives a spectacular halftime show performance at Super Bowl 2023. Check out where to re-watch it again)

The winner of eight season of The Masked Singer was Amber Riley, and the runner-up was Wilson Phillips, an American pop group. The show preimered on September 21, 2022 and last aired on November 30, 2022. Here's everything you need to know about Season 9:

Who all are the judges of The Masked Singer?

The ninth season will be judged by Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. Nick Cannon will host the show.

Who all are the participants?

The contestants of the season 9 are not confirmed yet. Due to the show's format, the identities of the contestants cannot be disclosed.

What is the format of the show?

Like Season 8, every episode of the upcoming season will have a winner and the remaining contestants will have to unmask themselves. The judges will have a special power to save one contestant from elimination using the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell, which can only be used once per group. This season is expected to have three semi-finalists based on reports from Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, the outlet confirmed that Season 9 will feature themed nights such as ‘Abba Night’, ‘New York Night’, ‘DC Superhero Night’, ‘Sesame Street Night', ‘80s Night’, ‘Movie Night' and ‘The Masked Singer in Space Night.’

What are the costumes for Season 9?

Entertainment Weekly revealed the first set of costumes for the season, which are Mustang, Medus and Gnome. However, Variety reported that Polar Bear, Rock Lobster and Night Owl will also be showcased as additional costumes. The other costumes include- Dandelion, Jackalope, California Roll and Gargoyle was shared by the official YouTube handle of The Masked Singer.

Where to watch The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer will be broadcasted on FOX on February 15, Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. To watch it live, you can also stream it on fuboTV and take advantage of their seven-day free trial. Furthermore, you can access the episodes on Hulu and Tubi.

The Masked Singer is a popular reality television show in which celebrities perform in costumes and masks, and their true identity is revealed only when they are eliminated from the competition. The show has a panel of judges who try to guess the identity of the celebrity based on their performance and clues given throughout the show. The celebrities who participated in eight season were Nikki Glaser, Ray Parker Jr, Linda Blair, Adam Carolla, Chris Jericho, George Clinton among others.