Anjali Arora reveals boyfriend's reaction to her equation with Munawar Faruqui, adds 'It's human nature to feel jealous'

Anjali Arora has opened up on how her boyfriend Aakash reacted to her closeness with Munawar Faruqui on the recently-concluded reality show Lock Upp. Anjali and Munawar grew close to each other on the show and were even celebrated as the couple inside the jail and she even told him 'I Love You' on the show. Host Kangana Ranaut often teased them about the friendship as well. (Also read: Anjali Arora recalls meeting Munawar Faruqui's GF Nazila)

However, it was Kangana who first revealed that Munawar had a wife, and later talked about Anjali's boyfriend as well. Towards the end of the show, Anjali and Munawar declared that it was just close friendship between them, and there was no romantic angle. Both also talked about their girlfriend and boyfriend.

Anjali told ETimes, "It’s a normal thing, human nature to feel jealous. When you love someone or like someone and if that person starts bonding with some else, you feel possessive. Even if it is just friends, you feel it. Like, inside also in Lock Upp, Munawar and I were such good friends that we would have problems if one of us would start giving importance or time to someone else."

She added, "If Munawar talked to someone else, I'd feel bad and if I talked to someone else, he would feel bad. Now Aakash and Nazila are people who belong to our lives. It is obvious of them to feel possessive. But I would say that he (Aakash) is so understanding and that is one quality which I respect a lot about him. He has handled everything in a mature way and tackled everything very nicely. I respect Akash a lot that he did not question me at all about this)."

On the show, Anjali talked about Aakash but Munawar did not reveal the identity of his girlfriend until the show ended.

