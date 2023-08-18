AP Dhillon First of a Kind Twitter review: Fans say docuseries on Punjabi singer ‘sheds so much light on his struggle’

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, a new docuseries on the Canadian Punjabi singer, is now streaming on Prime Video India. Several social media users shared their reactions to the series. Most responses were positive, as Twitter users praised the docuseries for documenting the singer's struggles. AP Dhillon's docuseries is streaming on Prime Video India

Twitter reactions

A Twitter user wrote, “AP Dhillon's docuseries sheds so much light on his struggle and the obstacles he overcame to become the sensation he is now. Respect for Amrit (star emoji) #APDhillonOnPrime.”

Another user tweeted, “The series paints an intimate portrait of AP Dhillon's transition from Amrit to a global music icon. So many questions were answered (mind blown emoji) (sparkle emoji). A must watch! #APDhillonOnPrime.”

A third user wrote, “No cuz why am I crying watching AP Dhillon - First of a Kind ???” Another user, not familiar with AP Dhillon, wrote, “Watching the AP dhillon documentary with no prior knowledge about these people. These dudes are so calm and speak so slow the whole thing is so nice like hanging out with new friends."

Another user tweeted, “I was always curious about what must be going inside his mind and also about the creative process of his songs.. and the documentary does good justice to this.. definitely worth a watch.”

Ranveer Singh's praise for the docuseries

Actor Ranveer Singh, who attended the premiere of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind along with the singer in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, posted a picture of him and AP from the event on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

On the Story, he also wrote his review of the docuseries, “We all love the music, but the magic behind the music has been a mystery to most. The new docuseries ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ gives insight into the rise of this enigmatic musical phenomenon. You know AP …. now, meet Amrit.”

The Hindustan Times review of the docuseries, however, was far less flattering. It stated, “AP Dhillon has been an enigma ever since he broke out on the global Punjabi music scene. A new docuseries only emboldens that enigma instead of decoding it.”

