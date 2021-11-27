Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 filming begins, Maheep Kapoor yells ‘stupid cow’ in behind-the-scenes video

The shoot for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 has kicked off. The show depicts the lives of star wives: Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni).

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a behind-the-scene video on Instagram and wrote, “Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is now filming!” The video opens with Neelam saying with a smile, “You guys have no idea what is coming your way!” Later, Maheep Kapoor is seen telling Neelam, Bhavna and Seema, “Told you guys, stupid cow!” They all are seen getting their hair and makeup done and preparing for the new season.

Friends and fans of the four lead actors shared their excitement in the comments section. Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart emoji along with Seema, Neelam and Bhavana.

The first season of the web show on Netflix, received mixed responses but was still a hit with the viewers. In the first season, which debuted in November last year, cameras followed the banter and bonding between four women from Bollywood’s inner circle as they juggle work, family and friendship.

The first season also had guest appearances from prominent names from Bollywood, including Karan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Sussanne Khan.

Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale, and Naomi Datta serve as directors on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season two. The show is produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma Productions.

The Hindustan Times review of the first season read, “In the mood for some celebrity worshipping? Netflix’s latest reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is just the thing you need. What was supposed to be a collective exercise for us to laugh with (and mostly at) the real housewives of Juhu, has been turned into yet another panegyric in the glory of Bollywood superstars, this time Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. Some might call it the one thing that makes it worthwhile to put up with four screaming and potty-mouthed women, but I would prefer to hit play for some Kardashian nonsense rather than another Shah Rukh special episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai."