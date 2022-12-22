Filmfare OTT Awards winners list: Rocket Boys dominates, Gullak, Tabbar and Panchayat also win big

Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's web series Rocket Boys won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday. Jim Sarbh attended the event in a dark grey suit and took home the Best Actor, Drama, Critics (male) award. It won a total of 8 awards including Best Series and Best Director categories. Also read: Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neena Gupta walk red carpet in their glam avatars, Raveena Tandon, Neha Dhupia shine too

Supriya Pathak and Pawan Malhotra's Tabbar and comedy series Gullak season 3 also won big at the event. Both Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni won in the Best Actor, Comedy Series category for Gullak. Tabbar too took home the Best Series Critics, Best Director Critics and Best Actor, Drama and Supporting Actor awards. Another comedy series Panchayat season 2 took home four awards including Best Actor, Comedy, Critics for Jitendra Kumar and Supporting Actor in Comedy Series for Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

Abhishek Bachchan went on to win the Best Actor, Web Original Film (male) award for his film Dasvi. Taapsee won the award in the female category for her film Looop Lapeta. Here's the complete winners list:

Best Series - Rocket Boys

Best Series Critics - Tabbar

Best Director Series - Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

Best Director Series Critics - Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Pawan Malhotra (Tabbar)

Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Male) - Jim Sarbh (Rocket Boys)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Female) - Sakshi Tanwar (Mai)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Jameel Khan (Gullak Season 3)

Best Actor, Comedy, Critics (Male) - Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 3)

Best Actor, Comedy, Critics (Female) - Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 4)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Gagan Arora (Tabbar)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Supriya Pathak Kapur (Tabbar)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Neena Gupta (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Gullak Season 3

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special - House Of Secrets Burari Deaths

Best Film, Web Original - Dasvi

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Taapsee Pannu (Looop Lapeta)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Anil Kapoor (Thar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Mita Vashisht (Chhorii)



Technical Awards:

Best Original Story, Series - Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain, Mr. Roy (Tabbar)

Best Screenplay, Series - Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)

Best Original Dialogue, Series - Chandan Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series - Yash Chhetija, Nikhil Gonsalves, Anushka Mehrotra (Mumbai Diaries 26/11)

Best Background Music, Series - Sneha Khanwalkar (Tabbar)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series - Shivam Sengupta And Anuj Danait (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein)

Best Costume Design, Series - Biju Antony And Uma Biju (Rocket Boys)

Best Editing, Series - Parikshhit Jha (Tabbar)

Best Production Design, Series - Meghna Gandhi (Rocket Boys)

Best Cinematographer, Series - Harshvir Oberoi (Rocket Boys)

Best Vfx, Series - Variate Studio (Rocket Boys).

